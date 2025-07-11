Ron Engel, Jr. (1960 – 2025)

(Resident Of Delta)

Ronald L. Engel Jr., age 64, of Delta, passed away from multiple health issues Wednesday morning, July 9, 2025 at the Toledo Hospital.

He was born in Toledo on August 29, 1960 to the late Ronald L. Engel Sr. and Sharon (Barkhimer) Engel. Ron was a 1978 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School.

Ron is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lisa (Beebe) Engel; whom he married on March 7, 1991 in Neapolis, Ohio. He is also survived by his blended family; sons, George (Jesse) Hammer, Ronald (Jami) Engel III and Douglas (Demitryce) Hammer; daughters, Valerie (Clayton) Engel, Chelsea (Joseph) Langlois and Samantha (Shane) Tyda; brothers, Mark Engel, Gary (Cheryl) Engel Sr. and Kevin (Amy) Engel and sister, Carrie (Paul) Amstutz. Ron had 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.

He had served on the Board of Directors for Mt. Holly Little League in NJ where he also coached youth baseball for many years. As a coach, Ron had a championship season every year but one.

He was also the former President of the Babe Ruth Baseball League and the founder/president of the Mt. Holly Fall baseball league. Ron was also a volunteer umpire, equipment manager and field custodian. He was a former Junior Governor for the Whitehouse/Waterville Moose Lodge.

Ron’s second love next to his family was concrete construction. He started in the concrete business in 1991. Ron later went on to establish his own business, then worked for Kirk Miller concrete in Lyons, Ohio before retiring. In retirement he enjoyed doing yardwork, fishing, and helping his neighbors.

Most of all Ron loved spending time with his family and against his family’s wishes, he was an avid Cleveland Brown’s fan… they still don’t know why.

A time of visitation with the family will be held from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, July 14, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the Fulton County Humane Society, 22450 Co Rd F, Archbold, Ohio 43502 in Ron’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.