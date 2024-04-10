Ronald Huffman (1957 – 2024)

(Formerly Worked For Bryan Truck Lines)

Ronald P. Huffman, age 66, of Perrysville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Kingston of Ashland, in Ashland, Ohio. Ronald had worked for Cowen Truck Lines, Inc., in Perrysville, Ohio and Bryan Truck Lines.

He was born in Valparaiso, Indiana on July 18, 1957, the son of David C. Huffman and Marjorie J. (Huffman) Olmstead.

He attended the former Living Word Fellowship Church, near Stryker, Ohio, and the former Wauseon Evangelical Mennonite Church in Wauseon (now Crossroads Evangelical Church).

Ronald had many interests, including the classic Batman, the old version of Godzilla, WWE Wrestling, his favorite was Bill Goldberg. He spent many hours at Charlie Browns Pancake and Steakhouse Restaurant in Speedway, Indiana.

He was a huge Indy Car fan and enjoyed NASCAR. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway was one of his favorite places and would look forward to the month of May at the track. He had many friends that worked there.

He enjoyed detailing cars in Laramie, Wyoming and sponsored a bowling team. He was generous with everyone and was always giving. He Loved everything purple! He also collected watches, glow-in-the-dark rings, Hot Wheels, T-shirts, die cast race cars and eyeglasses and sunglasses.

Surviving is his mother, Marjorie J. (Huffman) Olmstead of Wauseon; brother, Alan (Brenda) Huffman of Mansfield, Ohio, sister, Rosalyn (James) Zent of Greenwood, Indiana, brother, Kevin (Ann) Olmstead of Wauseon; and nieces and nephews, Joel (Kristin) Weber, Amy (Jim) Buchhop, Tiffany (Joe) Sauder and Ben Olmstead.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, William, and Rosa Huffman; Enos and Olga Burkholder; father, David Huffman; stepfather, Kenneth Olmstead; brother, Calvin J. Huffman; sister, Sharon K. Arps; brother-in-law, Tom Arps, nephew, Michael D. Weber and nephew, Zachary M. Olmstead.

Visitation for Ronald will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in the Chapel at Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, also in the Chapel at Crossroads Evangelical Church, with Pastor Dan Allen, officiating. Interment will follow in the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Crossroads Evangelical Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with services.