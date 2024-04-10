Fredrick “Freddie” Gambler, Jr. (1966 – 2024)

(Graduated From Montpelier High School)

Fredrick “Freddie” L. Gambler, Jr., 58, of Archbold passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on March 23, 1966 in Montpelier to Fredrick L. and Rebecca (Lirot) Gambler, Sr. Freddie graduated from Montpelier High School.

He was formerly employed at Alex Products in Ridgeville Corners for many years. Freddie enjoyed watching sporting events, especially basketball and football. He loved taking care of his place and being around his pond.

He is survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins. Freddie was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Freddie will be on Friday, April 12th from 4-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Saturday at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Dye to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams County Humane Society. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.