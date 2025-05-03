Ronald Lewis (1944 – 2025)

(1962 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Ronald Paul Lewis, 80 years of Bryan, passed away peacefully, Friday, May 2, 2025, in his home, surrounded by his family.

Ron was born August 12, 1944, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late Herbert B. and Geraldine G. (Jones) Lewis. He was a 1962 graduate of Bryan High School.

He served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era, until his honorable discharge in 1967. He married Linda D. Bryson on April 13, 1968, in Bryan, and she survives.

Ron was employed by the Bryan Times as a Graphic Artist for over 50 years, retiring in 2017. He was a member of the Bryan First Church of Christ and a former member of the Yankee Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed his 1963 Ford Fairlane, watching NASCAR and Western movies as well as game shows with his great-grandchildren and fishing.

He attended the school functions of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed taking them to the car show with him.

Surviving is his wife, Linda of Bryan; daughter, Danielle Strouse of Bryan; three grandchildren, Keely Strouse, Tabitha Strouse and Zachary Strouse; four great-grandchildren, Carson, Chloe, Layne, and Brixton Strouse; one brother, Donald (Judy) Lewis of Leesburg, Florida; one half-sister, Beverly Vincent of Bryan. He was preceded in death by his parents; three half-sisters, Joyce Johnson, Marilyn Ruger, and Janet Slocum.

Funeral services for Ronald Paul Lewis will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. Relatives and friends will be received two hours prior, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the combined Honor Guard of the Bryan American Legion Post and the Bryan VFW Post.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com