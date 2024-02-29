Ronald “Ronnie” Cupp (1965 – 2024)

(Resident Of Stryker)

Ronald Brian “Ronnie” Cupp, age 58, of Stryker, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday morning, February 25, 2024.

Ronnie was born in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Ron T. and Diane (VanPoppel) Cupp. He enjoyed restoring vintage Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and hunting for arrowheads.

Surviving is his brother, Edward Cupp of Defiance, and his girlfriend, Shannon Hall of Stryker. He was preceded in death by both of his parents.

A Celebration of Ronnie’s Life will be held at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.