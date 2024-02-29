Cecilia Hernandez (1932 – 2024)

(Fayette Resident; Enjoyed Sewing & Gardening)

Cecilia L. Hernandez, age 91, of Fayette, passed away on February 27, 2024, at Ayden Healthcare in Wauseon. Cecilia spent her life caring for her family and her home.

Cecilia was born on May 15, 1932, in Tuxpan, Mexico, to the late Enrique and Nicolasa (Vincencio) Lopez. She married Oscar R. Hernandez on April 22, 1948, and he preceded her in death in 2013.

Cecilia was an amazing cook. She enjoyed sewing, fishing, and gardening. She was known to have a green thumb. Above all, Cecilia loved her family and was a teacher to all of her family and friends.

Surviving Cecilia is her daughter, Minerva Rivas of Fayette; son, John O. (Tina) Hernandez of Delaware, Ohio; son, Jose (Becky) Hernandez of Wauseon; daughter, Mary (Dan) Halifko of Orlando; son, Ernesto (Maggie) Hernandez of Toledo; daughter, Cecilia (Charles) Crawford of Round Rock, TX; daughter, Maria (Rondy) Yates of Brownsburg, IN; son, Arturo (Pam) Hernandez of Elyria, Ohio; and son, Daniel Hernandez of Fayette; 35 grandchildren; 75 great-grandchildren; and 35 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar; parents; sons, Enrique, and Alberto Hernandez; and siblings, Eladio Lopez, a sister lost in youth, Macario Lopez, Donicio “Nicho” Lopez, Fransico Dominqez, Alberto Domingez, and Hortencia Domingez.

Visitation for Cecilia will take place on Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon from 3:30pm to 8pm. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the North Pettisville Cemetery (US 20A), at 11am, with Rondy Yates officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Hernandez family.