Rosalie Mesker (1948-2021)

Rosalie Kay Mesker, 73, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, at SKLD – Bryan, Center. She was born March 31, 1948, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of Forest and Emma Grace (Ballreich) Newland. Rosalie was a 1966 graduate of Defiance High School, Defiance, Ohio.

She also attended Ravenscroft Beauty College in Toledo, Ohio. Rosalie was a homemaker spending a short period of time as the owner of Rosie’s Reconditioning in Paulding, Ohio.

In her free time, Rosalie enjoyed gardening, baking cookies (especially Christmas cookies), cooking fried potatoes and onions, writing poetry and spending time with family.

Surviving are her daughters, Terry “Denise” (Dave) Jacobelli of Mesa, Arizona, Stacey Squires of New York, Carrie (Brandon Leffel) Mesker of Edgerton, Ohio, Abbie (Cody) Reynolds of Blakeslee, Ohio and Jenny (Max Anderson) Hossman of Edgerton, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, Holly Reynolds, Jeromy Gonzales, Dylan Roby, Serenity Coburn, Nevaeh Roby, Addison Reynolds and Amelia Anderson; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Newland of Ney, Ohio and Rexanna and Richard Sorg, Sr., of Ney, Ohio; Special friend, Steven Stotz of Edgerton, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved dog, Bell.

The family will hold a celebration of life for Rosalie at a later time. Arrangements by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

The family asks those remembering Rosalie to make memorial contributions to American Society for Deaf Children.

