Darlene Haynes (1951-2021)

Darlene Judy Haynes, 69, of Montpelier, passed away on August 5, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on September 15, 1951 in Bryan to John J. and Frances L. (Smith) Kreischer.

Darlene attended Montpelier High School and attained her GED in 1997. She was a life member of the Eagles in Montpelier.

Darlene worked at Fayette Tubular for ten years. She was also the owner and operator of Blounts Custom Dog Box. At one time she maintained and repaired vending machines in the area. Darlene was an avid horse enthusiast and animal lover. Above all and beyond all she had the most compassion for animal rescue.

Darlene was a competitive and fierce opponent in dominos and cards. She loved music, the outdoors, hunting, fishing and going riding in the bluffs. She was the master at relocating items from your house to hers and her heart was forever young.

Darlene is survived by her two children, Deena Haynes of Stryker and Tony (Leanne) Haynes of Kunkle; three grandchildren, Corey Lewis, Taylor (Justin) Jaggers and Cole Haynes; five great grandchildren, Angel Lewis, Patience Lewis, Corey M. Lewis, Jr., Nevaeh Jaggers and Cash Tyler Jaggers; brother, Carroll (Pat) Kreischer of Montpelier; brother-in-law, Mickey Oyer of Montpelier; aunt Joan Becker of Pioneer and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Tyler Lewis; and three siblings, Johnny “Waddle” Kreischer, Jr., and Patti Oyer.

Visitation for Darlene will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 2-6 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Dr. Dan VanArsdalen to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in West Unity.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Williams County Humane Society. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com