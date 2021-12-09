Rosalinda “Rosie” Ayala (1955-2021)

Rosalinda “Rosie” Ayala, age 66, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021 with her loving family by her side at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center.

She was born on February 4, 1955 in McAllen, Texas to Ruben and Aurora (Fuentes) Acevedo. Rosie loved her cooking shows and never turned-down the opportunity to cook for the ones she loved, especially her flour tortillas.

Above everything, her family came first and she took great pride in caring for them and making endless memories with them. Rosie also enjoyed her weekly Spanish Bingo with her siblings – a great time was had!

She is survived by her children, Adelina Santillanes-Ayala (Pete Santos) and Marco Ayala (Coreen Wagner); grandchildren, Ramon, Omira, Lolly, Jose, Kayla, Marina, AJ, Brendan and Holtan; great-grandson, Ayden and one great-granddaughter expected; siblings, Ruben (Josefina) Acevedo, Rebecca (Guadalupe) Cantu, Ezequiel Acevedo, Luna Fuentes, Ruben Acevedo, Cristelda Shaffer, Armando Acevedo and Melinda (Victor) Acevedo-Lopez.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ramone Acevedo; son, Leonel Andres Ayala, siblings, Raquel Hernandez and Abel Acevedo.

The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021 at First Church of God, 507 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, OH with her Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the church, Pastor Mike Harmon officiating. Interment in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the family, c/o Adelina Ayala.