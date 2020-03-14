Rosemary Short (1943-2020)

Rosemary Elaine (Lauber) Short, age 76, of Archbold, was called home to Heaven at 9:45 pm Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Ebeid Hospice Center in Sylvania.

She was the third child born to Winfred J. “Fritz” and Thelma C. (Shibler) Lauber in Wauseon, Ohio, on July 31, 1943. She attended Zone School and graduated from Archbold High School in 1961.

On April 23, 1966, she married Merrill L. Short who survives in rural Archbold, Ohio.

Rosemary was a homemaker for many years, creating a loving home for her family. She worked as a secretary for Archbold Elementary School and St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, a bookkeeper for Paul’s Harness Shop, and a receptionist for the Law Offices of Plassman, Rupp, Short, & Hagans, from which she retired.

Rosemary baked and decorated cakes from her home and for Lange’s Bakery for many years; she enjoyed cleaning and self-proclaimed it her hobby. As a member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, she was baptized, confirmed, and married. Rosemary had the longest continuous membership of the church from her baptism to her death. She also lived on the same country road, at opposite ends, most of her life.

In addition to her husband, Rosemary is survived by her three children, daughters Maribeth (Todd) Gable of Delphos and Michelle (Mark) Miller of Okeana and son Michael (Jessica) Short, Archbold; eleven grandchildren, Alyssa (Alec) Shelton, Zachary (Asya Hamilton), Isaac, and Nathan Gable, Dylan, Dalton, and Shelby Miller, Mackenzie (Zachary) Beckmeyer, Katelyn, Abigail, and Madeline Short, and one great-grandchild Sylvia Beckmeyer. She will also be fondly remembered by her twin brother Rollin Lauber, brother Sam Lauber, and sister Bonnie Lauber.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Roger Lauber.

The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 S. Defiance St, Archbold. Pastor Paul Reichert will officiate the service.

Visitation for family and friends will be held in the Fellowship Hall of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold had been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) or St. Martin’s Lutheran Church.