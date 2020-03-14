Carol Elrod (1938-2020)

Heaven’s gates opened for another angel as Carol Lynn Elrod rejoined her husband, Richard, on March 12, 2020.

Carol passed peacefully, with her sons, Rick (Anna) Elrod and David (Kim) Elrod, at her side after a short, but valiant, fight with cancer. Her husband, Richard, preceded her in death on July 8, 2010.

Carol was born November 3, 1938, in Kilsyth, West Virginia to Evelyn (Humphrey) and Lloyd Morgan. She was the second oldest of seven children and was preceded in death by brothers Jim (Shirley) Morgan, Dan (Sherrie) Morgan, and Donald Morgan.

She is survived by Dennis (Linda) Morgan, David Morgan, and Belinda (Fred) Herman.

The family moved to Ohio in 1956 where she met and married Richard in Mansfield. They later resided in Shelby, Ohio. They later moved to Sylvania and then their final home in Wauseon in 1973.

In Wauseon, they co-owned Mustang Multigraphics for many years. Carol was also a local director for the Miss Ohio Pageant from 1975-1980. Carol was also the first runner up in the Miss West Virginia.

Carol was known for her kind generosity. She loved sitting by the water, whether it was at Devil’s Lake, Lake James, or at her place in Florida. More than anything, she adored her grandchildren: Alex and Mackenzie Elrod of Sylvania, and Joe and Nick Elrod of Wauseon, Ohio.

The family would like to express their utmost gratitude to caregivers Marilyn Waugh, Peg Born, and Lori Sievent, and to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their outstanding care and devotion to Carol’s well-being during her last weeks.

Carol requested a small, private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, Carol asked that any memorial contributions be given in her name to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be offered at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, in Wauseon, Ohio, has been entrusted with the services.

