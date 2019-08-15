Rosetta Nofziger-Gorsuch (1934-2019)

Rosetta Arlene Nofziger-Gorsuch, 84, of Archbold, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

She was born November 9, 1934 in Wauseon, Ohio to the late Cletus and Phoebe (Stuckey) Schrock. She was married to Richard Nofziger for 24 years, and he survives. She then married Kenneth Gorsuch on February 14, 2003 who preceded her in death on November 8, 2018. Rose was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.

Rose loved singing, quilting and baking in her spare time. She managed the White Lattice Café in Wauseon for 10 years. Rose and Ken then purchased the business, renaming it Rosie’s Family Café. She loved the restaurant business and serving the public. She always had a happy demeaner and greeted her customers with a smile. Rose always wore a red rose in her hair which became her trademark. After her retirement at age 74, Rose and Ken spent their winter months in Haines City, Florida, which they both thoroughly enjoyed.

Rose has four surviving children, Randall of New Mexico; Russell (Hannah) of Wilcox, Arizona; Rowena (Bill) Downing of Wauseon and Rachelle (Fred) Ziegler of Delta. She has 12 grandchildren; Heather, Jesse, Kate, Jeffrey, Andrew, Jasmin, Zackery, Melissa, Andrew, Angela, Alicia, Kylie, Miranda, and Dayle; 28 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She has three surviving step-sons; Tom (Jess) of DeWitt, MI; Tim (Jackie) of Wauseon and Terry (LuAnn) of Wauseon; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; brothers Wayne, Dale and James Schrock; infant sister Alice, grand-daughter Jennifer Gorsuch and great grandson, Isaac Andrew Downing.

Visitation for Rose will be held Monday, August 19th from 3-8pm at the Fairlawn Chapel in Archbold. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, August 20th at 11am at Christ’s Church, Wauseon, Ohio, with Pastors John and Marcia Yoder-Schrock officiating. The burial will precede the service at 10am at Pettisville Cemetery, Pettisville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Ike and Ella Fund or Elara Great Lakes Caring Hospice. The family would like to thank Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home and Elara Great Lakes Caring Hospice for their wonderful care of Rose.

