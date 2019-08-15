Steve Cilley (1966-2019)

Steve A. Cilley, age 53, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at his home. Steve worked as a machinist at Powers & Sons and had also done construction. He enjoyed working on cars and fishing and was a huge Green Bay Packers fan.

Steve was known to lend his car to someone stranded on the side of the road and then have to figure out how to get himself home. He was just always helping others. Steve A. Cilley was born on March 14, 1966, in Racine, Wisconsin, the son of Cliff and Sandra (Reeck ) Cilley. He married Ann R. Patten on October 14, 1995, in Bryan, and she survives.

In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by his daughters, Tiffani (Cory) Baumgartner, of West Unity, Ohio, Jacquelynn Hefner, of Bryan, Ohio, and Leah Watkins, of Bryan; grandchildren, Isaac, Bella, Haylie, Brooklyn, Domynic, Owen and Remington; his father, Cliff Cilley, of Elroy, Wisconsin; brothers, Terry (Nicole) Cilley and Harold (Becky) Cilley, both of Elroy, Wisconsin, and Jamie Cilley, of Chandler, Arizona; and nieces and nephews, Rachel, Keith, Noah, Josh and Slater, as well as several other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by mother and stepfather, Sandy (Bill) Scott, and a granddaughter, Lydia Hefner.

Services for Steve A. Cilley will be on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 5:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio, with Pastor Mike Elkins officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 3:00-5:00 P.M., prior to the service.

Memorials in the name of Steve A. Cilley may be given to the family in care of Krill Funeral Service.

