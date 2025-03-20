Roy Chapman (1938 – 2025)

(Resident Of Bryan)

Roy Chapman, age 87, of Bryan, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at his home, surrounded by his family, following a lengthy illness.

Roy moved to Ohio in 1955. He worked at the Defiance Crescent News beginning as a linotype operator and retiring after 44 years as the composing room supervisor.

Roy was born on January 23, 1938 in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Alney F. and Inez (Smith) Chapman.

He was attended the Counsel Bluff Iowa School for the Deaf beginning at 7 years old and graduated in 1955. He met the love of his life at the Buckeye Roller Rink in 1956. He married Laura A. Furrow on May 14, 1960 and she survives.

Roy is also survived by his son Randy (Kim) Chapman, of Montpelier and his children, James, John, Kelley, Megan, Ferrin, Aquilina, Sabineh and Tadzio and 9 great-grandchildren; his daughter, Janie March and her children, Cheryl and Brian and 5 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; twin brother and sister, Phillip ( Joyce) Chapman and Phyllis Beardsley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Glenn and Alfred and sisters, Doris, Delia and Imogene.

Visitation for Roy Chapman will be held on Monday, March 24, 2025 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 pm with Pastor Larry Kennedy officiating.

The family requests memorial contributions to Community Health Professionals Hospice.