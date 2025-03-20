Carolyn Lockwood (1940 – 2025)

(Alvordton Resident)

ALVORDTON – Carolyn D. Lockwood, age 84, of Alvordton, passed away Friday, March 14, 2025, at her daughter’s residence, under the care of Community Health Professionals Hospice.

She was born in Hillsdale County on June 8, 1940, to the late Yale F. and Norma R. (McDougal) Salisbury.

After graduating from Camden-Frontier Schools, she married Russell L. Lockwood in Frontier on March 22, 1959, and he preceded her in death on November 3, 2024.

She held several jobs in the manufacturing field and was town clerk for the Village of Waldron for a period of time.

Carolyn attended Frontier Methodist Church. She was a very family-oriented person who enjoyed cooking for her family and spending the most time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as she could. She even babysat her three grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughters, Fawn (Richard) Kunkle and Tonya (Don) Kunkle; grandchildren, Trevor (Patty) Kunkle, Skyler Branham, and George Kunkle; great-grandchild, Paige Kunkle; Brother, Yalen (Cindy) Salisbury; sisters, Marella Gier and Sandra (Alden) Martin; and sisters-in-law, Marge Salisbury and Connie Salisbury. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Jerry and Larry Salisbury; and a brother-in-law, Blaine Gier.

Visitation for Carolyn was held on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette. There will be no funeral service. Cremation followed visitation, and inurnment of remains will take place in Waldron Cemetery at a later date.

Words of comfort to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be given to Frontier Methodist Church or Community Health Professionals Hospice. The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting with arrangements.