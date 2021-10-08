Ruth Welker (1931-2021)

Ruth M. Welker, 90, of Montpelier passed away Thursday morning at Ayden Health Care in Wauseon, Ohio. She was born on September 29, 1931 in Berrien Springs, Michigan to Gottlich and Lorraine (Krueger) Christ.

On July 17, 1981 she married Emery Weldon Walker in Angola, Indiana and he preceded her in death. Ruth was a homemaker, and had been a server at a restaurant at one time.

She is survived by her children Glen (Phyllis) Virtue, Karen (Jeff) Pettry Welker and Evelyn Virtue; step children David Welker, Tammy Snow Welker, Christy Hill Welker and Jennifer (Brian) Bolser Welker; grandchildren Angela Hayes, Matthew Sauceda, Frank Virtue Jr., and many more; great grandchildren Rosalina Romo, Benicio Romo, Noah Sauceda, Emery Sauceda and many more; and many great grandchildren; and sisters Marilyn Stricher and Adelyne Hall.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband Emery; children Arnold Jay Virtue, Wayne Allen Virtue, Jr., Franklin Lee Virtue and Annalea Grider; grandchildren Justin Virtue and Eric Virtue; sisters Marie Dovenmuehle, Ester Wolfinger, Lorraine Holmes, Lydia Lewis, Emily Muggenberg, Edith Christ; and brothers George Krueger Christ, Walter Christ, Gottlieb Christ, Jr., Elmer Christ and Henry Christ.

Visitation for Ruth will be on Monday, October 11th from 4-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services for Ruth will be Tuesday at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Miller to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.