Alexander “Alex” Murray (1991-2021)

Alexander “Alex” J Murray, age 30, of Delta passed away early Tuesday morning, October 5, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital surrounded by family. He was born in Virginia Beach, VA on September 27, 1991 to John Murray and Cathy (Spychalski) Murray.

Alex graduated from Delta High School in 2010. After Many exciting years together, Alex married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Chelsea Couperthwaite on September 28, 2020 in a beautiful ceremony at their home.

Alex most recently was employed with Clarios Battery (formerly Johnson Controls) in Holland where he was a group leader. Everyone who met Alex fell in love with his kind and gentle soul.

He was an amazing husband, father figure, son, uncle and friend. Alex was quite the marksman. He had a passion for guns and loved to skeet shoot with his friends.

Often times you could find him in his mancave cleaning his guns while watching John Wayne. In recent years, Alex took up a passion for golf. He loved to get out on the green with his friends and father in-law Mick.

Alex recently accomplished a life-long dream of getting his motorcycle license and often enjoyed riding with his best friend Ryan and Ryan’s family.

Most of all he loved to spend his time with the love of his life Chelsea and their niece Carmen, who they are raising as their own. The most important day of Alex’s life was when he found out he was going to be a father. He left this earth to be with his angel baby in heaven.

Alex is survived by his wife, Chelsea; niece Carmen; parents, John and Cathy Murray; in-laws, John “Mick” and Angela Couperthwaite; brothers, Benjamin (Jennifer) Murray, Nicholas Murray and Jonathan Murray; sisters, Jennifer (Daniel) Wyse and Katherine (Danny) Murray; paternal grandmother, Jacqueline Murray; maternal grandmother, Patsy Spychalski; best friend, Ryan (Holly) Tatkowski along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends and family will be received from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A funeral service celebrating Alex’s life will begin at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the family, care of Chelsea Couperthwaite.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com .