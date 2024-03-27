Samantha Koch (1974 – 2024)

(Graduated From Bryan High School In 1993)

Samantha Lynn Koch, age 49, of Bryan, Ohio, passed on Monday, March 25, 2024, at home surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.

Samantha attended Xperience Church in Defiance. She loved road trips, spending time with her grandchildren and being on the beach in Florida.

Samantha was born on December 22, 1974, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Edward A. Koch and Rosemary E. (Champion) Stockman. She was a 1993 graduate of Bryan High School.

Samantha is survived by her children, Justine Cassidy, of Bryan and Jacob (Sierra) Havens, of Archbold; 6 grandchildren, McKenna, Deacon, Paisleigh, Madelyn, Addison and Grace; mother, Rosemary (Bruce) Stockman, of Bryan; father, Edward (Joy) Koch, of New Port Richey, Florida; sister, Nicki (John) Christian, of Bryan; brother, Jason Koch, of Napoleon; half-brother, Kyle (Brittany) Koch, of Kissimmee, Florida; step brothers, Roger White, of Bryan and James Brigman, of Montpelier; step sisters, Deena (Justin) Siebenaler, of Blakeslee and Sheri Watkins, of Pioneer, Ohio and very special friends Jan Orr and Diane Orr.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; stepmother, Kathy Koch and step-sister, Dawn Bowers.

A gathering to celebrate Samantha’s life was held on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at Krill Funeral Home in Bryan. A memorial service followed with Pastor George Goller officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Cancer Assistance of Williams County.

Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.