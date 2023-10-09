Samuel Johnson, Jr. (1937 – 2023)

(Journeyman Lineman For City Of Bryan)

Veteran

Samuel H. Johnson, Jr., age 86, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Spring Creek Nursing Facility in Green Springs, Ohio.

Mr. Johnson was a journeyman lineman for the City of Bryan. He was a veteran of the US Army serving from 1961-1963.

Samuel was a 50-year member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233, an avid bowler and golfer at Suburban Golf Course.

Samuel was born on April 6, 1937, in Russell County, Virginia, the son of Samuel H. and Maxie (Tate) Johnson, Sr. He married Glenda Jean (Beverly) Harding on September 24, 1983 in Archbold and she survives.

He is also survived by his son, Steven (Sherry) Johnson, Sr., of Tiffin, Ohio; daughter, Regina Harding, of Montpelier; grandchildren, Ted Holt, Ashley (Mitchell) Langley, Steven (Morgan) Johnson, Jr. and Matthew Schindler; several great grandchildren and a sister, Judy Turner, of Sun City, California.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Thomas Holt; brother, Billy Johnson and sisters, Dana Vicars and Myra Floe Carter.

A committal and military service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Riverview Memory Gardens with the Defiance VFW Post officiating. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, his family request donations in Samuel’s name be directed to an organization of the donor’s choice.