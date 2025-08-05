Samuel “Sam” Lauber (1946 – 2025)

Samuel H. Lauber, age 78, of Archbold, passed away on August 3, 2025, at the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Facility. Sam was a farmer.

Sam was born on September 14, 1946, the son of Winfred J. “Fritz” and Thelma C. (Shibler) Lauber. He later graduated from Archbold High School.

On April 13, 1996, he married Connie (Cottrell), who preceded him in death in 2024. Sam was passionate about farming. He also was a tinkerer, a true “Mr. Fix It”.

Surviving Sam is his daughter, Michele (Rob) Green of Defiance; grandchildren, Lacey, Tyson, Troy (Zoey), Max, and Ruth; great-grandchildren, Delilah, Paislee, and Fox; sister, Bonnie Lauber; brother, Rollin Lauber; brother-in-law, Merrill Short; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie; parents; brother, Roger Lauber; and sister, Rosemary Short.

Visitation for Sam will take place on Friday, August 8, 2025, at the St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, from 4pm to 7pm. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 11am, at the church, with Pastor Steve Basselman officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice or St. Martin’s Lutheran Church.

