Sauder Village Rolls Back Admission Rates & Plans 1920s Main Street Fest To Celebrate 45th Anniversary

Archbold, OH – Sauder Village plans to roll back admission rates to only $2.50 on June 16 & 17, and will host a free 1920s Main Street Fest on the evening of June 18 with a concert to celebrate the 45th Anniversary of Ohio’s largest living-history destination!

“Forty-five years ago, in June of 1976, Erie Sauder welcomed the ﬁrst guests to the Sauder Museum, Farm and Craft Village,” shared Kim Krieger, Public Relations Manager. “While Sauder Village has grown and changed in many ways, our core purpose remains the same – to honor the past and inspire the future.”

“We are excited to be celebrating this landmark anniversary and look forward to having families from throughout the region join us for these extra special events!”

On Wednesday, June 16, and Thursday, June 17 guests will pay only $2.50 for admission to Sauder Village – the price of a ticket back in 1976! This special 45th Anniversary deal is valid for students, adults, and seniors (kids 5 and under are always free).

Guests will enjoy taking a walk through time from 1803 through the roaring twenties, visiting with working craftsmen, meeting animals in the barnyard, and taking a free ride on the Erie Express Train.

The Sauder Village experience moves families from a modern, fast-paced life into a world that celebrates unforgettable sights, sounds, and memories from the past.

To continue the 45th Anniversary celebration, Sauder Village is also hosting a free 1920s Main Street Fest on Friday, June 18 from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to relax and enjoy the free concert presented by The Lee Warren Band at the 1920s Bandstand.

There will be tasty appetizers and sandwiches to purchase on Main Street, the old-time Soda Fountain will be open with sundaes, chocolate malts, cherry phosphates, and other delicious treats for sale.

Guests can stop by the Main Street Confections candy shop to purchase fudge, popcorn and other old-time candy, and adults can order the latest Prohibition cocktails at The Broken Barrel Speakeasy!

“We are looking forward to a spectacular evening on our 1920s Main Street with live music, food and drink, and an opportunity for family and friends to gather and celebrate,” Krieger added.

The 45th anniversary celebrations will continue throughout the season with photo contests, fun activities, and other special events.

More information will be posted on the 45th Anniversary page of the Sauder Village website: https://saudervillage.org/about/45th-anniversary

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. The Historic Village is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

The Village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays this season. Regular admission is $20.00 for adults, $14.00 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under.

Make the past part of your future this summer with a trip to Sauder Village! Hours of operation, special events, and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Sauder Village website.

For details about the 45th Anniversary celebrations or planning a memorable Sauder Village getaway call 800.590.9755, visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.