School Board Recognition Month At Four County Career Center

The Ohio School Boards Association proudly observes January as School Board Recognition Month, dedicated to fostering awareness and appreciation for the role played by elected boards of education.

This initiative aims to highlight the crucial contributions made by the members of Ohio’s over 700 city, exempted villages, local, and joint vocational boards of education, as well as educational service centers governing boards.

These dedicated individuals are being honored for their commitment to delivering high-quality public education to the students of Ohio.

In solidarity with districts across the state, Four County Career Center joins in commemorating School Board Recognition Month, acknowledging the significant impact and contributions of school board members to their respective communities.

The Career Center expresses gratitude for the invaluable efforts of its school board members who work to ensure the provision of top-notch career and technical education, contributing to the overall educational excellence for students.

Serving on the district’s Board of Education for 2024 are (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Dr. Christine Smallman, starting her 7th year on the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center board and appointed to her 5th year on the Career Center board; Marci Bruns, starting her 15th year as a Napoleon City School board member and her 10th year on the Career Center board; Brian Baker, a 29-year veteran as a Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center board member and his 19th year on the Career Center board; Christine Oberlin, starting her 29th year as a Defiance City Schools board member and her 28th year on the Career Center board; Deb Gerken, starting her 4th year on the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center board and appointed to her 4th year on the Career Center board.

(BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Jeffery Feasby, starting his 1st year as a Wauseon Exempted Village School appointee on the Career Center board; Ben Camarillo, starting his 5th year representing Bryan City Schools board and his 2nd year on the Career Center board; Jeremy Clinger, starting his 10th year as a Montpelier Exempted Village School board member and his 3rd year on the Career Center board; Eric Vetter, starting his 2nd year as a Hicksville Exempted Village School board member and his 2nd year on the Career Center board; and Lori Weber, a nine-year veteran as a Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center board member and her 1st year on the Career Center board. Absent from the photo is Nona Rupp, starting her 14th year as a Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center board member and her 14th year on the Career Center board.

The Board of Education elected Deb Gerken as President and Nona Rupp as Vice-President for 2024. Jeffrey Slattery is the Career Center’s Superintendent and Christine Ziegler is the Interim Treasurer for the district. Four County Career Center serves twenty-two school districts in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.