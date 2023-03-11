Schools Compete In Fulton County Junior High Quiz Tournament

VARSITY CHAMPS … Archbold Middle School – (Front) Bo King, Willa Ruffer, Keri Hahn (Alt.) and Esther Wyse. (Back) Luke Ward, Michael Funnell, Connor Plassman, Corbin Hicks and Payton Weible. Missing is Coach Jan Lindsay. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

The Fulton County Junior High Quiz Tournament was held March 9, 2023 at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) in Archbold.

Over ninety students in grades six through eight participated in the Junior Varsity and Varsity double-elimination event. Teams from Archbold Middle School, Evergreen Middle School, Pettisville Junior High, Pike-Delta-York Middle School, Swanton Middle School and Wauseon Middle School competed.

Archbold Middle School came out on top to win the Varsity tournament. The Varsity team remained undefeated during their respective rounds and battled it out with Delta for the win.

It wasn’t until a fourth tie-breaker question that Archbold was named the champs with a final score was 15-14.

JV CHAMPS … Pettisville Junior High – (Front) Haiden Beck, Caite Wixom, Sophia Toone. (Back) Kendyl Davis, Keegan Bird, Sam Hastings, Keren Maldonaldo. Missing is Coach Andrew Switzer.

For the second year in a row, Pettisville was crowned the Junior Varsity team champions. They beat Archbold with a final score of 17-15.

Winning students were awarded engraved medals. Archbold also took home the travelling trophy to display in their building for the next school year for their Varsity win.

The event was coordinated by Stacey Parrish, Education Consultant, from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC). Moderators were Sally Kovar, Julie Weber and Mike Altman, all from the NwOESC.