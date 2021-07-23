Scott Frazier (1971-2021)

Scott A. Frazier, age 49, of Wauseon passed away July 22, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. Scott worked for the Jeep Motor Company.

On November 19, 1971, Scott was born to Bart and Karen (Leymaster) Frazier. On September 29, 2018, Scott married Pam Cairns, who survives.

Those left to remember Scott know that Scott was happiest in the presence of family and friends, of whom he loved dearly. Scott also loved to visit Las Vegas and Blind River in Ontario, Canada

Surviving Scott is his wife, Pam Frazier; mother, Karen Frazier; sister, Beth Perez; brother, Brian Frazier; daughters, Mary and Rachael Gilson; niece, Jessica Perez; and nephew, Andrew Perez, all of Wauseon.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bart; and grandparents, Leon and Pauline Frazier.

Visitation for Scott will be held at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home on July 30, 2021, from 10am to 2pm. A memorial service will follow at 2pm at the funeral home, with Pastor Steve Colon officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the family for a future education fund for Scott’s daughters.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

