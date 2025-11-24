Search Warrant in Rural Delta Tied to Toledo Bank Robbery Investigation

FULTON COUNTY – Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller reported in an early afternoon press release, that on Monday, November 24, 2025, the Fulton County Special Response Team assisted the FBI and the Toledo Police Department in serving a search warrant in the 8400 block of County Road FG, Delta.

The warrant was executed as part of an ongoing investigation into the November 10, 2025 robbery at a PNC Bank in Toledo. During the operation, Daniel Shaffer, 45, was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Robbery.