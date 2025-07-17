Husted-Backed Bill To Combat Fentanyl Trafficking Becomes Law

PRESS RELEASE – Sen. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) issued the following statement after President Donald Trump signed the Halt All Lethal Trafficking (HALT) of Fentanyl Act into law.

“Far too many Ohio families have grieved the loss of a loved one to fentanyl-related overdoses. With the HALT Fentanyl Act now law, our law enforcement heroes can crack down on criminal drug cartels, get this drug off our streets and prevent more families from experiencing these unimaginable tragedies,” said Husted.

Husted helped pass the HALT Fentanyl Act in the Senate on March 14, 2025. The bill passed the House of Representatives on June 12, 2025.

The bipartisan, bicameral bill would make the temporary class-wide scheduling order for fentanyl-related substances permanent, which would close a dangerous loophole that drug traffickers continue to exploit.

In 2023, fentanyl was responsible for 95% of the opioid related deaths in Ohio. This bill adds to Husted’s support of stronger border policies.

The current administration has driven illegal crossings to record lows and helped law enforcement crack down on fentanyl.

The Republican Senate budget law strengthens this effort by funding more border patrol agents, improving facilities and boosting air and marine operations that intercept drug traffickers and screen foreign nationals entering the country.