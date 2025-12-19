Secretary LaRose Warns Ohioans Of Top Five Christmas Season Scams Currently Circulating

(Columbus) – As Ohioans shop, travel, and donate throughout the Christmas season, Secretary of State Frank LaRose is urging Ohioans to stay vigilant against a surge of sophisticated scams.

Criminals are exploiting busy schedules, online shopping habits, and year-end generosity to steal personal information and hard-earned money. Between 2020 and 2024, a total of $50.5 billion in losses were reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

“Scammers count on the chaos of the Christmas season to catch people off guard,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “A few seconds of caution can save thousands of dollars—and a lot of heartache.”

Below are the Top Five Holiday Scams currently hitting inboxes, phones, and devices across Ohio, along with simple rules to avoid falling victim:

1. Fake Shipping Alerts

The scam: Texts or emails claiming to be from Amazon, Walmart, FedEx, or UPS stating:

“Your package is delayed—click here to reschedule.”

What to know: Legitimate companies rarely ask customers to log in through a text or unsolicited email.

Protect yourself: Type the tracking number directly into the official website. Never click suspicious links.

2. The “Boss Needs Gift Cards” Urgency Scam

The scam: A message from someone posing as your CEO, supervisor, or HR department saying: “Can you pick up 10 Apple gift cards ASAP? I’m in a meeting.”

What to know: In 2025, this remains one of the top ways small businesses lose $5,000–$50,000 in a single afternoon.

Protect yourself: Call the person directly or confirm through an established chain of command. Never rely on email or chat alone for financial requests.

3. Highly Convincing Charity Scams

The scam: Fraudsters using deepfake videos of alleged “orphans,” “veterans,” or “disaster victims” asking for donations—often in cryptocurrency.

What to know: Requests for Bitcoin, gift cards, Zelle, or Cash App are almost always fraudulent.

Protect yourself: Donate only through verified links found on the official charity’s website.

4. “Free Gift” or Loyalty Points Phishing

The scam: Pop-ups or emails claiming: “Congratulations! You’ve won a $1,000 gift card—claim within 24 hours!”

What to know: Scammers now use AI to mimic legitimate websites nearly perfectly.

Protect yourself: If you didn’t enter a contest, you didn’t win. Close the message, and if it appears in your inbox, report it immediately.

5. Public Wi-Fi “Evil Twin” Hotspots

The scam: Fake Wi-Fi networks in malls, airports, or coffee shops—often with names like “Target_Guest_WiFi_5G”—designed to capture passwords and personal data.

Protect yourself: Use your phone’s hotspot or a secure VPN. Never access banking or sensitive work accounts on public Wi-Fi.

Secretary LaRose encourages Ohioans to share these warnings with friends, family, and co-workers—especially those who may be more vulnerable to online fraud.

For more cybersecurity tips and resources, check out the Secretary of State’s Cybersecutiy Basics for Small Businesses.