Semi-Truck Accident Causing Hazardous Material Spill Temporarily Closes Turnpike In Williams County

CLEAN-UP BEGINS … Crews get ready to start the clean-up process after an accident and hazardous material spill caused both lanes of the turnpike to be closed for several hours. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

Madison Township – The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a property damage crash and subsequent hazardous material release that occurred on August 18, 2021 at approximately 5:48 p.m.

The incident occurred in the westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 11 in Madison Township, Williams County. James Mayfield, age 65, of Columbus, was traveling westbound on the Ohio Turnpike in an unknown semi-truck. Mr. Mayfield’s vehicle struck a 2022 Freightliner semi-truck in the rear, driven by Trayon Sanders, age 24, of New Orleans, La.

Mr. Mayfield’s vehicle became fully engulfed in flames which caused the flames to spread to the trailer. As a result, a corrosive material was released and leaked into the nearby St. Joseph River.

The spill was later contained by the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission and several local fire departments. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency responded to the scene to assess the spill. Environmental Remediation Services was called to the scene to handle the clean-up efforts.

The incident closed the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike for approximately four hours with the westbound lanes remaining closed before eventually reopening also.

The patrol was assisted on scene by the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, Williams County EMS, Montpelier Fire Department, Bryan Fire Department, Brady Township Fire Department, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Environmental Remediation Services, and Hutch’s Towing.

There were no injuries as a result and the crash remains under investigation.

VEHICLE FIRE … Hazardous materials from the trailer (far right) leaked onto the bridge deck and subsequently into the St. Joseph River.