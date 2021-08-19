Donna Stemen (1933-2021)

Donna M. Stemen, age 87, of Wauseon passed away August 13, 2021. Donna spent her life caring for her family and her home.

Donna was born on October 22, 1933 to the late Lawrence and Irene (Sickmiller) Vance. On November 25, 1961, Donna married Joseph Stemen, who preceded her in death in 2009.

Donna was the toughest person you could meet, filled with a strong-willed attitude. She also loved her dog, Sampson. Donna loved plants and caring for them. She got great joy being able to grow an avocado tree from the avocados she ate.

Donna is survived by her son, Daniel Stemen of Wauseon; daughter, Sarah Clingaman of Toledo; granddaughter, Brittany (Kyle Merkl) Clingaman of Cincinnati; sister, Esther Vance; brother, Ralph Vance; and many nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; son, Paul Stemen; parents; brothers, Norman Vance and Larry Vance; and sisters, Helen Orthwein, Margie Fackler, and Viola Strayer.

A graveside service for Donna will take place on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11 am at the Restlawn Cemetery in Perrysburg, Ohio, with Pastor Bill Kerr officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be sent to the Fulton County Humane Society. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.