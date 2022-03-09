Senator Sherrod Brown Applauds President Biden’s Ban On Russian Energy Imports

Facebook

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, released the following statement applauding President Biden’s announcement to ban Russian energy imports following the invasion of Ukraine.

“Now is the time to ban Russian oil imports. It will increase the economic consequences of Putin’s invasion even further, and send a clear signal to the Ukrainian people: Putin cannot invade your country, kill innocent civilians, and get away with it.”

“As he did when building support for robust sanctions, President Biden is again leading the world, working with our European allies to reduce their dependence on Russian energy sources,” said Sen. Brown.

“We will do all we can to protect families from high prices here at home. That’s why I called on the White House to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and President Biden is doing that, announcing he will release additional U.S. reserves, and is taking steps to increase U.S. energy supplies from other countries.”

“This will help keep gas prices under control and help alleviate Ohioans’ pain at the gas pump.”