Williams County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Two Individuals Wanted On Bench Warrants

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Arion Smith, 20, of the Montpelier area is wanted on a bench warrant from Williams County Common Pleas Court.

Smith’s original charge is a 5 count indictment including Trafficking in Cocaine, Attempted Corruption of Another with Drugs, Possession of Cocaine and of LSD and Aggravated Possession.

Smith is 5’11, 210 lbs male with long red hair. If you have information on the whereabouts of Smith, please contact the Williams County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement.

Joey Gaines, age 41, of rural Bryan is wanted on a bench warrant from the Williams County Common Pleas Court. Gaines’ original charge is Aggravated Possession or Drugs. Gaines is also a Tier 2 registered sex offender.

If you have any information on Gaines’ whereabouts, please contact the Williams County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.