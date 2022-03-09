Dale Watts, Jr. (1935-2022)

Facebook

Dale William Watts, Jr., age 86, of Bryan, Ohio and formerly of Stryker, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 08, 2022 in Bryan Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Bryan, Ohio.

He was born November 25, 1935 in Walkerton, Indiana to the late Dale D. and Thelma Bertha (Stickley) Watts.

Dale married Annabelle L. Beck on December 21, 1962 and she preceded him in death on February 28, 2017.

Dale was a 45 year plus employee of The Ohio Art Company, Bryan, Ohio in the Litho Department, retiring on December 31, 2000.

He was a Army Veteran serving in Hawaii from 1955 until 1957. Dale volunteered many hours as a baseball coach and enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandkid’s sporting events.

Survivors include his daughters, Judith Watts, Bryan, Ohio and Jody (David) Towalski, Monroe, Michigan. Grandchildren, Hunter Towalski, Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Sidney Towalski, Parma, Ohio. Sisters, Betty Kunkle, Walkerton, Indiana, Bertha (Gene) Walker, Walkerton, Indiana, and Norma Eddinger, Tyner, Indiana. Numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his sisters, Nellie, Doris, Marilyn and his brothers, Johnny, Robert, and Kenneth.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Watts family, Friday, March 11, 2022, 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio. Friends may also call one hour prior to the funeral service Saturday in the funeral home. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 in the funeral home. Rev. Donna Stutzman will officiate. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Stryker, Ohio. Military honors will be accorded by the Stryker American Legion Yackee-Strong Post.

In lieu of flowers or other items, memorial contributions may be made to: The American Heart Association.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Grisier Funeral Homes, Stryker, Ohio www.grisierfh.com

