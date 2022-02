Facebook

GUEST SPEAKER … On February 23rd, 2022 the Wauseon Rotary welcomed Senator Theresa Gavarone as their guest speaker.

Gavarone shared about some of her work at the Statehouse and the strong momentum the campaign for Congress has been.

Pictured with Gavarone (center) are Rotary President Toni Schindler (right), and Program Sponsor Mayor Kathy Huner. (PHOTO PROVIDED)