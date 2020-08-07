Sentences Handed Down To Six Individuals In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court this week according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Jonathon Hageman, 32, of 106 Cass St., Apartment 1, Swanton, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft and Trespass in a Habitation When A Person is Present or Likely to be Present. He stole two credit cards and he did by force, stealth, or deception, trespass in a permanent or temporary habitation when any person other than an accomplice of the offender was present or likely to be present.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Hageman to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay restitution costs of $325.50 to the victims, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, to be held at CCNO until a bed is available at the SEARCH Program, successfully complete the SEARCH Program and all recommended aftercare, successfully complete the Fulton County Drug Court, and serve 107 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Hageman spending 180 days in CCNO for Theft, 16 months for Trespass, and 10 months in prison for Theft. Said sentences to be served concurrently with one another, for a total prison term of 16 months.

Jonathan Boesger, 26, of Fayette, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Forgery. He forged his timecard while on community control.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Boesger to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $1,250 fine, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m curfew, serve 7 days in CCNO, complete all recommended treatment with the Veteran’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, attend at minimum of 2 AA/NA meetings per week.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Boesger spending 11 months in prison.

Aubree Hite, 30, of Wauseon, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Hite to 2 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, be held at CCNO until a bed is available at Serenity Haven, successfully complete Serenity Haven, and all recommended aftercare, successfully complete Fulton County Drug Court, and serve 27 days in CCNO with credit for time already served.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Hite spending 11 months in prison.

Larry Stevens, 42, of Lyons, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to theft. He stole cash with the value being $1,000 or more, but less than $7,500.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Stevens to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court appointed attorney fees, write a letter of apology to the victim, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m curfew, maintain a valid driver’s license, complete/obtain his GED, and pay restitution for the insurance deductible.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Stevens spending 11 months in prison.

Cyleigh James, 21, of Fayette, Ohio, pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. She possessed Methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. James to 2 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs and court appointed attorney fees, to be held at CCNO until a bed is available at Serenity Haven, successfully complete Serenity Haven, and all recommended aftercare, successfully complete Fulton County Drug Court Program.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. James spending 11 months in prison.

Thomas Hollins, 57, of Delta, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Failure to Provide Notice of a Change of Address. He failed to provide notice of a change of address per the registration requirements as a tiered sex offender.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Hollins to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, comply with every requirement of sex offender registration, serve 30 days at CCNO, and provide Adult Probation with his address and phone number prior to any supervision changes.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Hollins spending 18 months in prison.