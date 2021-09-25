September BDF “Spotlight Award” Goes To Bryan Theatre

SPOTLIGHT AWARD … Pictured is Ann Spangler from Bryan Development Foundation, and Donna Saunders, owner of the Bryan Theater. In an effort to recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, and other improvements, the Bryan Development Foundation has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”

September’s recipient is the Bryan Theater. Rod and Donna Saunders purchased the Bryan Theatre in 2018, and have completed a long list of improvements.

One of the renovations is the historic marquee. The marquee is an original fixture from 1940, and has been restored to it’s original bright attraction.

The lobby features a new color scheme with freshly painted walls and woodwork of burgundy and cream with gold accents. New light fixtures have been installed, and a first floor wheelchair accessible bathroom!

No one can pass up popcorn at a movie, and now it comes from the newly purchased popcorn popper. Also new is the updated point of sales system that will accept credit cards. The countertops have been replaced and there’s a self service area for soda and butter topping! Bryan Theatre also offers hot pretzels and nachos.

Saunders implemented a new ticketing system that assured customer groups were socially distant throughout the cinema. Though not in use currently, this allowed theatre goers to return to the movies in early 2021. A new air filtration system kills viruses such as COVID-19.

Old theatre seats have been replaced with modern, luxury rockers and recliners. Work is in progress to replace the boilers, and will be finished just as the weather turns cold in October.

Look for continuing improvements including new carpeting, flooring, remodeling the upstairs bathrooms, upgrading soundproofing between cinemas, projectors, servers and sound equipment.

Saunders are excited to announce that Netflix will be filming a show about movie theaters, with an episode that includes the Bryan Theatre.

Further possibilities that are being investigated for improving the theater include adding balconies to screens 1 and 2, a game room on the second floor, and the addition of beer and wine to their concession offerings.

The Bryan Development Foundation’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride. The BDF presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry, or institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts, in Bryan.

Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by the BDF with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets. Plaques are provided by Image Pro Group.

The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award Nominations at developbryan@gmail.com. Additional information on the Bryan Development Foundation is available on the BDF Facebook page and website www.bryandevelopment.org.