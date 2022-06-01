Serious Injury Crash Temporarily Closes Eastbound US 24 Near Defiance

PRESS RELEASE – Defiance — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on June 1, 2022, at approximately 11:19 AM. The crash occurred on US 24 near milepost 22 in the City of Defiance, Defiance County.

David C. Morton, age 52, of Defiance, Ohio, was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram eastbound on US 24 when he lost control of his vehicle driving off the right side of the roadway and into some trees.

Mr. Morton exited his vehicle and walked onto US 24 where he was struck by an eastbound 2015 Freightliner semi-truck that was driven by Dennis M. Elliott Jr., age 35, of Hoyleton, Illinois.

Mr. Morton was taken by Defiance EMS to Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital with serious injuries and then flown by air ambulance to Promedica Toledo Hospital. Mr. Elliott was not injured.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor. US 24 eastbound was closed for about 1.5 hours; however, has since been reopened.

The Patrol was assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Defiance Fire and EMS, John’s Towing, and the Ohio Department of Transportation. The crash remains under investigation.