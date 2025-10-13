Several Individuals Sentenced In Defiance County Common Pleas Court

PRESS RELEASE – Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris Murray has announced the release of the following information regarding certain pending Criminal matters:

Prosecutor Murray has announced that Timothy D. Moore, a 29-year-old Defiance man, was sentenced to prison for Failure to Provide Notice of Change in Vehicle Information or Identifiers, a Felony of the Third Degree. Also sentenced to prison was 35-year-old Joshua L. Grubb, of Cecil, for charges of Trespass in a Habitation, a Felony of the Fourth Degree, and Violating a Protection Order, a Felony of the Third Degree.

Timothy D. Moore-age 29-Sentenced for Failure to Provide Notice of Change in Vehicle Information or Identifiers-F3 to 24 months at ODRC, zero days jail credit, costs. According to Murray, from November 20, 2024, through January 15, 2025, Moore, a registered sex offender, failed to notify the sheriff’s office of his change of internet identifiers, as required, and he has a prior conviction of Sexual Battery.

Joshua L. Grubb-age 35-Guilty plea to Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present-F4 and sentenced to 17 months at ODRC to be served consecutively to term of imprisonment ordered in Case No. 25 CR 15754 for a total aggregate term of 47 months at ODRC, 96 days jail credit, TPO dissolved, post-sentence investigation ordered, costs. According to Murray, on March 31, 2025, Grubb forced entry into an occupied residence on Grover Ave., in Defiance.

Joshua L. Grubb-age 35-Guilty plea to Violating a Protection Order-F3 and sentenced to 30 months at ODRC to be served consecutively to term of imprisonment ordered in Case No. 25 CR 15681 for a total aggregate term of 47 months at ODRC, 97 days jail credit, post-sentence investigation ordered, costs. According to Murray, on June 24, 2025, on High St., in Hicksville, Grubb violated the terms of an active protection order against him while committing a felony offense.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS WERE BROUGHT BEFORE THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT FOR ARRAIGNMENT ON FELONY MATTERS:

Loden Clark-age 19-Not Guilty pleas, OR bond, No Contact Order, pre-trial 10/21/25 @ 9:30 a.m.

Glenn D. Ward-age 35-Not Guilty pleas, OR bond, No Contact Order & TPO, pre-trial 10/31/25 @ 9 a.m.

Kevin D. McCoy-age 43-Not Guilty plea, OR bond, pre-trial 10/27/25 @ 10:30 a.m.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY ENTERED GUILTY OR NO CONTEST PLEAS IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

Dustin A. Helle-age 36-Guilty plea to Non-Support of Dependents-F5, PSI ordered, sentencing 11/25/25 @ 10:30 a.m.

Joshua D. Wintrow-age 18-Guilty plea to Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person-F3, PSI ordered, sentencing 11/13/25 @ 1:30 p.m., bond modified to OR, No Contact with the victim.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY BEEN SENTENCED IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

Coty R. White-age 38-Sentenced for Two Counts of Gross Sexual Imposition-F4’s and Two Counts of Endangering Children-F3’s to 4 years of Intensive Supervision Probation with 108 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not use/possess/consume any cannabis products, no contact (direct or indirect) with victim or victim’s family, no association w/juveniles w/o the express permission of his Supervising Officer, was classified as a Tier I sex offender – requiring registration for a period of 15 years, TPO dissolved, costs.

Joseph F. Kirk-age 53-Sentenced for Non-Support of Dependents-F5 to 4 years CCS with 12 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not possess or consume cannabis products, comply with all requirements related to payment of child support arrears, costs. (Kirk failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for his child, under the age of eighteen, from January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2024.)

Stephen L. Schomaeker-age 30-Sentenced for Domestic Violence-F4 to 12 months at ODRC, costs, 127 days jail credit, TPO dissolved, costs. (On May 27, 2025, on W. High St., in Defiance, Schomaeker caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and he has a prior domestic violence conviction, which elevated the level of this offense to a felony.)

Brennen A. Roehrig-age 21-Sentenced for Attempted Abduction-F4 to 2 years CCS with 18 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not use/possess/consume any cannabis products, no contact (direct or indirect) with victim, TPO dissolved, costs.