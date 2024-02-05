Sharon Collins (1959 – 2024)

(Attended Life Changing Church In Edgerton)

Sharon L. Collins, age 65, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton.

Sharon had worked at Air-Way Manufacturing in Edgerton for several years before retiring due to disability.

She attended Life Changing Church in Edgerton. Sharon enjoyed doing crafts, but her time and energy mostly revolved around her family.

Sharon was born on January 10, 1959 in Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of Rudy and Mildred (Korrok) Herren. She married Joseph H. Collins in 1985 in Detroit, Michigan, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are son, Joseph (Veronica) Collins, Jr., of Edgerton; daughter, Cynthia (Daniel) Kelley, of Bryan; seven grandchildren, Chevy, Maria, Johnny, Jackson, Brayden, Christopher and Bryce and sisters, Sandy Krontz, of Toledo and Patty (Charlie) Church, of Angola. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Christopher Herren; brothers, Roger and Keith Herren and sister, Carol Compagnoni.

In accordance with Sharon’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. Her arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio.

Those wishing to give a memorial are requested to donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio, 3883 Monroe Street, Toledo, Ohio 43606.

