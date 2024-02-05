Marshall “Mac” Clemensen (1963 – 2024)

(Owned & Operated Harry’s Tavern In Fayette)

FAYETTE – Marshall A. “Mac” Clemensen, age 60 of Fayette, passed away peacefully at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice in Defiance, on Sunday, January 28, 2024, after a brief illness.

He was born in Morenci on September 28, 1963, to the late Marshall L. and Edith H. (Warren) Clemensen.

Mac attended Gorham-Fayette Schools and Four County Joint Vocational School. He worked industrial maintenance at Sauder Manufacturing for 45 years.

He also owned and operated Harry’s Tavern and tended bar at Melody’s for many years. Mac loved his kids dearly and loved to have a garden. Safe to say, Mac was loved by everyone.

Surviving are his children, Marshall Clemensen (Shea) and Grace Clemensen; siblings, Darlene (James R.) King, Lewis (Leslie) Clemensen, Susan (Keith Sigg) Ruffer, and Thomas (Angella Lopez) Clemensen; grandson, Mac Clemensen; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Derrick Ruffer.

Memorial services for Mac will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at Fayette Christian Church. Reid Short will officiate. A luncheon will be held immediately after at Fayette American Legion. Inurnment in Pleasant View Union Cemetery will be private.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions in Mac’s memory may be directed to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting the family with arrangements.