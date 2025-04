(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

NEW OFFICERS … The Sharp Shooters had election of officers at their March business meeting. Front row Addison Smith – Treasurer, Julia Dickinson – President, Grace Herman – Vice President, Molly Dickinson – Secretary. Back row-Rachel Dickinson – Health Officer, Scarlett Runkel – News Reporter, Gavin Dickinson – Community Service Officer, Adam Gruver – Safety Officer.