Bryan Chocolate Walk Announces Date For 2025

PRESS RELEASE – The Bryan Development Foundation would like to announce the 5th Annual Bryan Chocolate Walk.

The Chocolate Walk will take place on Thursday, May 15th from 5 PM to 7:30 PM. Tickets will go on sales Monday, April 7th. For online ticket sales, patrons can go to the QR code found on the Bryan Development’s Facebook page, and Chocolate Walk posters around town.

Traditional paper tickets are also available for purchase at the Bryan Chamber of Commerce, Endless Creations, ElliAnn’s Boutique, and Kora Brew House and Wine Bar. Ticket price is $22.

Tickets allow participants access to those businesses who are handing out chocolate items, a goodie bag to hold the treats, an entry for the raffle drawing of $150 Bryan Chamber Gift Certificate, and a drink ticket good for one free drink of choice at either Kora Brew House and Wine Bar, Jackie Blu’s, Grand Plaza, Father John’s, Zazarac’s or Seasons Coffee Bistro.

Drink value is not to exceed $8.50 and drink ticket is only valid the day of the event. If participants make a purchase the night of the event, they can bring their receipt to the Chamber that night (until 7:45 PM), and receive an additional entry into the drawing.

The drawing will be held at 7:45 PM, and the winner will be informed at that time. You do not need to be present to win. The Chocolate Walk starts by participants checking in at the Chamber of Commerce.

Turn in your ticket, and you will receive your wristband, goodie bag, and map of participating businesses. Any Bryan area business is welcome to be a part of the Chocolate Walk.

It’s a positive way to interact with potential customers. To find out how to be a participating business, contact the Bryan Development Foundation at develpbryan@gmail.com.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Christkindl Market of Bryan and other activities of the Bryan Development.