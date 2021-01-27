Shaun Hickman (1972-2021)

Shaun M. Hickman, age 48, of Edon, Ohio, died at 7:48 P.M. on Monday, January 25, 2021, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier, Ohio, after a sudden illness. Shaun was a 1991 graduate of Camden Frontier High School.

He was a talented welder who could fix almost anything. He was an animal lover who loved his two dogs, Diesel and Remington, and was known for his pet monkey, “Dusty,” who was like a son to him.

He enjoyed his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his nephews and nieces. He was a giving soul who gave to those in need whenever he had a chance.

Shaun M. Hickman was born on December 27, 1972, in Hillsdale, Michigan, the son of Dan K. and Deborah S. (Bryant) Hickman.

Survivors include his parents, Dan and Deb Hickman, of Edon; his siblings, Doug (Julie) Fitch, of Delphos, Ohio, Melissa Hantz, of Churubusco, Indiana, Jennifer (Jason) Altaffer, of Edon, Danielle (Randy) Tanner, of Edon, Von Hickman, of Edon, Megan (Kevin McFarlen) Hickman, of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and Abigail (Carlton) Ximines, of Edon; twenty-three nephews and neices; two great-nephews; three great-nieces; and special friend, Stacy Haner.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his monkey, Dusty.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021, from 1:00-8:00 P.M. at the Northwest Community Building (the former Cooney School) 15180 State Route 49, Edon, Ohio. Services will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in the Northwest Township Community Building with Pastor Jeremy Jones officiating. Interment will be private at a later date.

Memorials are requested to Wounded Warrior Project.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.