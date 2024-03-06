Shirley Perry (1933 – 2024)

(Archbold Resident)

Shirley Ann Perry, age 91, of Archbold, and formerly of Detroit and Saginaw, Michigan, passed away Sunday evening, March 3, 2024 at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold.

Shirley was born in Saginaw, Michigan on January 21, 1933, the daughter of Leonard and Amelia (Gorde) Miller. On March 1, 1958 she married Leo “Gerald” Perry, and he preceded her in death in 2007.

Shirley had belonged to numerous card clubs, loved bus trips, was a professional shopping browser, and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and word puzzles. She was also a huge fan of the Detroit Tigers!

Surviving are two daughters, Deborah (Steve) Russell of Archbold, Lynn Petit of Saginaw, Michigan; one son, Thomas Perry of Clinton Township, Michigan; four granddaughters, Traci (Jim) Torres of Archbold, Erinn (Jake) Wyse of Archbold, Janelle Guererro and Kalyn Richmond; great-grandchildren, Carlie, Derek, Ashley, and Summer, and one brother, Wayne (Candice) Miller of St. Clair Shores, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home or the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.