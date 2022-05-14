Shirley Stuckey (1944-2022)

Facebook

Shirley I. Stuckey, age 78 years, of Archbold passed away early Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022 at Defiance Area In-Patient Hospice Center.

She was born March 3, 1944 in Wauseon to Caleb and Estella (Grieser) Disbrow and married Richard Stuckey on February 6, 1965, and he survives.

She was a 1962 graduate of Pettisville High School. She was a homemaker and also worked at Lockport Mennonite Church for 31 years as a custodian.

She was a member of Lockport Mennonite Church, rural Stryker. She spent many years teaching Sunday School, and was very involved in Lockport Women’s Sewing.

She enjoyed piecing quilts, and quilting them. She was also involved in the Care and Share Tatter Club.

Her freezer was always full of chocolate chip, and monster cookies for all to enjoy. She loved watching her children and grandchildren in all their activities. She enjoyed relaxing outside; walking, fishing, flowers, mowing the yard, and sitting on the front porch.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; three children, Lisa Frey of West Unity, Audra (Jim) Hershberger of Wellman, IA and Steve (Janet) Stuckey of Lancaster, PA; 8 grandchildren; Cody (Samantha) Frey, Cale (Lauren) Frey, Conner (Baily) Frey, Cameron Frey, Alyssa Hershberger, Aaron Hershberger, Madison Stuckey, Hollyn Stuckey. 8 great-grandchildren; Jaxson, Sterling, Avery Frey, Jovie, Haddie, Kenzie Frey, Brody and Remy Frey: a sister, Elizabeth (John) Uphoff of Gridley, IL; and a brother, Ernest (LaVon) Disbrow of Milton, WI; brothers and sisters-in-law: Sharon and John Wyse, Lynn and Bobbie Stuckey, Mary and Levi Beck, Joann and Keith Short, Donna and Art Chupp, and Elaine and Fred Frey.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother-in-law: Chester and Ilva Stuckey; a brother, Kenneth Disbrow; and a son-in-law Glen Frey.

Services will be held on Monday, May 16th, 2022, at 11 AM at Lockport Mennonite Church with Pastor Matt Weaver officiating. Interment will be in the Lockport Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church from 2-6 PM on Sunday. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Gideons International or Ovarian Cancer Connection. www.ShortFuneralHome.com