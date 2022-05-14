Christine Cogswell (1960-2022)

Facebook

Christine Marie (Chris) Cogswell, 62, of Montpelier, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the University of Toledo Medical Center after an extended illness.

Chris was born March 25, 1960 at Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Paul I. and Dorothy M. (Harrington) Altman.

On September 15, 1979 she was united in marriage at Pioneer to Kevin J. Cogswell.

She was a 1978 graduate of North Central High School, Pioneer, and worked for about 30 years as a convenience store manager at the Holiday City Stop-N-Go. Chris enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel and NASCAR races.

Surviving in addition to her husband and father are three sons: Brian (Theresa Wehrle) Cogswell of Pioneer, Kyle Cogswell of Montpelier, and Brady (Katherine Denney) Cogswell of Bryan; five grandchildren: Gavin, Joshua, Haley, Griffin and Gradin; and one brother: Larry (Helen) Altman of Montpelier.

No service is scheduled at this time. Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home, Montpelier is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.