Silver Alert Issued For Bryan Boys Missing Since May 29

BRYAN, OHIO – The Michigan State Police is investigating the disappearance of Ace Shaffer and Cruz Shaffer.

Ace is a 7 year old white male, 3 feet 10 inches, 40 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue and red Under Armor T-shirt, Batman sandals, and blue jeans.

Cruz is a 5 year old white male, 3 feet 10 inches, 40 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a Blue shirt with a dinosaur eating an X-Box controller, blue jeans, and Spiderman sandals.

Ace and Cruz are believed to be in the company of their father, James Shaffer. James is a 30 year old white male, 5 feet 5 inches, 140 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.

James, Ace, and Cruz were last seen in a black 2003 to 2005 Chevrolet Suburban with a possible Indiana license plate D349RX.

Ace and Cruz are missing from Bryan, Ohio and were last seen on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 am. Ace and Cruz are believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on Ace and Cruz Shaffer, contact the Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500 or 911.