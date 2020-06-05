Dorman “DJ” Shaffer III (1983-2020)

Dorman D. “DJ” Shaffer, III, age 36, of Bryan and formerly Fayette, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Bryan Hospital. He was born on June 8, 1983, in Montpelier, to Dorman D. Jr. and Linda L. (Sands) Shaffer. DJ attended and graduated from Four County Career Center. He worked for Reifel Industries in Pioneer.

DJ attended North Clinton Church in Wauseon. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and working on cars. Most of all, he loved being with his children.

He is survived by his children, Cole, Logan, Nevaeh, and Anna Marie Shaffer; father, Dorman D. Shaffer, Jr.; brothers, Rick Zuver, Ryan Shaffer, and Eric Minturn; step-father, Edward Minturn; ex-wives, Andrea Shaffer and Erica Shaffer; and many nieces and nephews.

DJ was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ann Shaffer; mother, Linda; and his grandparents.

Visitation for DJ will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette; with funeral services being held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Brad Faler will officiate and interment will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette.

Memorial contributions in memory of DJ may be directed, via the Crowd Funding link, to the family to offset funeral expenses. The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is entrusted with arrangements.