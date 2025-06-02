Sinkhole Risk Prompting Upcoming Closure Of North Main Street In Swanton

PRESS RELEASE – The Village of Swanton is actively monitoring a developing sinkhole on North Main Street, located between the railroad tracks and Zeiter Way.

The depression in the roadway is the result of a failing sewer main beneath the surface, part of the village’s aging infrastructure estimated to be over 50 years old.

Public Service crews have been closely monitoring the area. Both Klumm Brothers and CamTech have been on-site to assess the situation and help develop a safe and effective repair plan.

As of today, the village is planning to fully close North Main Street for repairs beginning Monday, June 30, 2025. The closure is expected to last at least two weeks, provided there are no unforeseen complications during excavation.

In coordination with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), truck traffic will be re-routed outside the village limits during this time to minimize local disruption.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO THE PUBLIC

There is a possibility that the road may need to be closed sooner than anticipated if the depression worsens. To help prevent early closure, residents and drivers are strongly encouraged to:

-Use Hallett Avenue as an alternate route—now fully reopened to through traffic.

-Avoid driving over the affected area of North Main Street unless absolutely necessary.

-Report any visible holes or soft spots in the roadway, even as small as a golf ball, to the Village immediately.

This repair is a necessary step in maintaining the safety of our roadways and public infrastructure. We recognize the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as we work through this temporary disruption.

For updates, please follow the Village of Swanton’s official website and social media pages.