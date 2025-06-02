Karen Myers (1945 – 2025)

(Wauseon Resident)

Karen Sue Myers, age 79, under hospice care, peacefully entered into rest at her Wauseon home with her loving family by her side early Saturday morning, May 31, 2025.

She was born in Toledo on November 6, 1945 to Ralph Johnson and Grace (Krieger) Johnson. Karen was a graduate of AI High School.

She married the late Leslie L. Leininger and from this unity the Lord blessed them with three children, Trudi, Tim and Tonya.

Later she would marry James L. Myers and he would precede her in death on December 26, 2003. During her working career, Karen served as a customer service representative with Shell Gas Station in Wauseon for 19 years and later with Circle K Convenient Store in Wauseon before retiring.

She enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life, including reading, crossword puzzles and especially being an avid Elvis Presley fan.

One of Karen’s life highlights was being a contestant on the Ohio Lottery’s game show “Cash Explosion” in Cleveland. Karen’s family was a centerpiece to her life, and she always made time for her children and grandchildren.

Her memory will live on through her children, Trudi (Jeff) Fahrer of Delta, Tim Leininger of Wauseon and Tonya (Brock) Figgins of Wauseon; special family friend, Mona Leininger; sister, Lois Bernholtz; brother, Lenny (Veronica) Krieger; sister-in-law, Rose Johnson; grandchildren, Haley (Dominick), Mia, Sammy, Amber (Dave), Ashtyn, Jonah (Harley) Andrew (Abigail) and Gavin; great granddaughter, Payton Lee; loving nieces, nephews and many friends she made over the years.

Karen was also preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Jackson; brother, Alvin Johnson and her canine companion “Charlie”.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A funeral service honoring Karen’s life will begin at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 5, 2025, also at the funeral home. Pastor Matt Strader will be officiating. Interment will follow at Dutch Ridge Cemetery next to her husband, James Myers.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Elara Caring Hospice, 3425 Executive Pkwy, Suite 206, Toledo, Ohio 43606 in her memory or a charity that speaks to your heart.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.