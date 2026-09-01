Marsha L. Hanely (1954 – 2026)

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(Loved To Knit, Crochet & Make Afghans)

Marsha L. Hanely, 72, of Alvordton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, at Fountain Park.

Marsha was born on May 21, 1954, in Toledo, Ohio, to Glenn and Alma (Kramer) Johnson. She married John Hanely on May 24, 1975, at Bethany Methodist Church in Toledo.

Marsha was a member of West Franklin Church, where she belonged to the Women’s Group.

She previously worked at Kamco and Sauders, and for the ADDAMS Board as a school aide. Marsha loved to knit, crochet and make afghans, and she also enjoyed reading and working in her garden. The love of her life was spending time with her grandchildren.

Marsha is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, John; sons John (Kara) Hanely and Matthew (Kelly) Hanely; daughter Jennifer (Sean) Saylor; grandchildren Hope, Matthew, Jayda and Gavin Hanely, and Peyton and Jase Saylor; her brother, Mark (Bonnie) Johnson; and her sister-in-law, Barbara Wolf, who was like a sister to her.

Marsha was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Wyatt.

Visitation for Marsha was held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, from 10 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Marry Funeral Home, in Fayette, with Pastor Mark Stiver officiating. Burial followed in Lake Township Cemetery, Walbridge, Ohio.

Memorial contributions in Marsha’s honor may be gifted to Fountain Park or Elara Caring Hospice.

Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com. Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, Michigan.